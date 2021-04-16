Lagos PDP tells Arapaja to reconcile interest groups

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Friday advised Amb. Taofeek Arapaja to urgently embark on the reconciliation of all interest groups in the zone.

Arapaja, a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, emerged the South-West National Vice-chairman on Monday at the party’s Zonal Delegates’ Congress held in Osogbo, Osun.

Speaking on the first task ahead of Arapaja and newly constituted zonal executives, the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofik Gani, said that there was the need for more bond within the party.

Gani said: “His first task is to reconcile all interests for the common purpose of winning the zone.

“Irrespective of the election results, concessions should still be considered during committees and duties. All must have sense of due participation.”

He said that the chapter wished Arapaja and his executives success as they lead the party to greatness in the zone.

“The success is expected in the increase of political offices won from today till his end of tenure,” the spokesman said.

Arapaja defeated Dr Eddy Olafeso, the immediate past National Vice-chairman (South-West), with 13 votes, after scoring 343 votes, while Olafeso polled 330 votes.