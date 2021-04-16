Indianapolis shooter identified as Brandon Scott Hole



The shooter who killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

FedEx said he used to work for the company.

His motive is still being investigated, but reports said Hole and his potential for violence were known to local and federal authorities.

13News reported seeing FBI agents on Friday hauling a large box and computer equipment from Hole’s home in a neighborhood on the east side of Indianapolis.

FedEx CEO Frederick W. Smith released an updated statement about the shooting:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available.

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead.”