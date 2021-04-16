IGR for Nigerian states drops to a new low

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in a report said the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Nigerian states in 2020 dropped to a new low.

The NBS published Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at the state level for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 revealed that the 36 states and FCT IGR figure hit N1.31trn in 2020 compared to N1.33trn recorded in 2019.

This indicates a negative growth of -1.93% year on year.

Similarly, the Q4 2020 states and FCT IGR figure reduced to N335.25bn compared to N338.57bn recorded in Q3 2020.

This indicates a negative growth of -0.98% quarter on quarter.

Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N418.99bn, closely followed by Rivers with N117.19bn while Yobe State recorded the least Internally Generated revenue. Highest YOY % growth in Kebbi, Ebonyi & Lowest in Benue & Sokoto.

See performance across the country:

– FCT IGR up 23.46% YOY

– Osun IGR up 9.74% YOY

– Taraba IGR up 24.21% YOY

– Yobe IGR down -7.87% YOY

– Zamfara IGR up 20.0% YOY

– Oyo IGR up 42.23% YOY

– Plateau IGR up 16.03% YOY

– Rivers IGR down -16.53% YOY

– Sokoto IGR down -37.93% YOY

– Abia IGR down -2.66% YOY

– Adamawa IGR down -14.17% YOY

– Akwa Ibom IGR down -4.94% YOY

– Anambra IGR up 6.22% YOY

– Kebbi IGR up 87.02% YOY

– Kogi IGR up 5.91% YOY

– Kwara IGR down -36.03% YOY

– Lagos IGR up 5.08% YOY

– Nasarawa IGR up 14.90% YOY

– Niger IGR down -17.55% YOY

– Ogun IGR down -28.44% YOY

– Ondo IGR down -17.55% YOY

States IGR data is computed by the National Bureau of Statistics and the Joint Tax Board from official records and submissions by the 36 State Boards of Internal Revenue. These submissions are then validated and authenticated by the Joint Tax Board which is chaired by the Federal