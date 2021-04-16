Hajo Sani, Aisha Buhari’s aide appointed UNESCO ambassador

By Abankula

Dr. Hajo Sani, Aisha Buhari’s biographer and senior special assistant has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s ambassador to UNESCO.

Her appointment was announced Friday by the First Lady.

At UNESCO, Sani will also double as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative.

Dr. Hajo Sani has in the last six years served as the head of Administration to the office of the First Lady.

Her book on Aisha Buhari was launched last week in Abuja.

Aisha Buhari has congratulated Hajo on her appointment and thanked her husband for identifying her competence and “the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty”.

Hajo Sani attended the University of Maiduguri. She belonged to the class of 78.