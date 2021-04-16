Gunmen with Biafra flags attack Anambra bank

By Abankula

An unusual attack on a bank has happened in Anambra state, with 10 gunmen storming a bank premises and bearing Biafran flags.

There was no money stolen, no person killed, but some parked vehicles were damaged, according to a report.

The attack happened at Abagana, Njikoka local government area around 4pm on Thursday.

According to TheNation, the attack took place barely hours after Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu raised the alarm over alleged DSS’ plan to attack banks in South East.

He alleged the ploy was to hang the attacks on IPOB.

The shooting in front of the old generation bank scared passersby, customers and staff who took to their heels.

The gunmen, according to an eyewitness, drove in black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu said the Command was on the trail of the hoodlums.

According to him: “Those hoodlums were pursuing their target and when they could not get him, they started shooting sporadically in the air.

