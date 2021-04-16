Faces of Indianapolis shooter Brandon Scott Hole

By Abankula

Police authorities in Indianapolis on Friday released the photo of Brandon Scott Hole, the 19-year-old former FedEx worker, who killed eight people Thursday night.

Hole who later committed suicide, wounded five others.

The release of his photo corrected false images of the shooter earlier published in the social media.

Hole went on a shooting spree at the FedEx facility before turning the gun on himself.

According to reports, he last worked for FedEx in 2020.

He also had previous run-ins with police during a suicidal episode.

Cops still don’t know his motive and where he got the rifle he used.

“We’ve recently identified him, so now, the work really begins, trying to establish and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don’t have that right now,” Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said at a press conference Friday afternoon.