Christian Clerics join Muslims in interfaith-Ramadan-Iftar Breakfast

Some Christian scholars in Kaduna have joined their Muslim counterparts in breaking the fast in the spirit of Ramadan so as to strengthen religious tolerance, peace, love, forgiveness and better understanding among them.

Speaking during the Iftar breakfast, Leader of the team, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, said for the past 11 years, he has been joining top Nigerian Islamic scholars in breaking interfaith Ramadan Iftar breakfast to promote religious tolerance across the 36 states of Nigeria, Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries.

Buru said the visitation is aimed at encouraging Christian-Muslim relationship in the state, to further strengthen peaceful co-existence and ties, religious tolerance, forgiveness among Nigerians, also to spread the message of Peace and unity to shun all forms of ethnoreligious, political and regional differences.

Pastor Buru, was accompanied by Reverend Paul and John Moses and other church members to the house of Mallam Rilwanu Abdullahi at Kakuri-Makera, Kaduna south.

They pointed out that Iftar gives them the opportunity to promote interfaith activities and spread the message of peace and better understanding, so as to live in peace and harmony with all mankind.

Buru said “every year he usually visited top Nigerian Islamic leaders and scholars including the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar, Shiekh Dahiru Bauchi, Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Shiekh Salihu Mai-Barota, Shiekh Ibrahim Yaya ,Alaramma Abdulrahman Mohammed Bichi during the Ramadan.

“We came with our clerics so as to build a good relationship with Muslims and our religious teachers.

“We must love our Muslim neighbours, that is why we are here to join them in celebrating the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and to urge them to rededicate their lives to the worship of Allah,” he said.

He said Nigeria is facing tough times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to join hands with every stakeholder and pray for peace and stability in the country.

Pastor Buru further disclosed that Christian leaders every year go to Nigerian Correctional Service centres to bail some Muslim brothers so that they can do their fasting at home with friends and family like every other person, and also attend Tafsir to learn together.

“We are also planning to do the same this year. We must do everything to promote peace and unity among mankind across the world. We are created by one God”.

The Clergyman added that during last April’s Lenten period, Muslims in large numbers visited him at home to join in the breaking of fast despite the Coronavirus lockdown and economic recession.

“God created us to be in relationship with all human beings irrespective of his or her tribe, culture, religion, colour, size, region and continent,” he said.

The General Overseer noted that the Interfaith Iftar is indeed strengthening the bond of friendship and also promoting unity among the different faith-based organizations in the state, and this would help in tackling religious extremism and hatred among Kaduna citizens.

Buru emphasized that joining Muslims in breaking Ramadan Iftar breakfast doesn’t change his religion, and encouraged other Christian leaders to find ways of strengthening interfaith activities.

Responding, Mallam Rilwanu Abdullahi expressed satisfaction over the visit and thanked all the Christian clerics that joined him in breaking the Ramadan Iftar Breakfast with the aim of promoting peace and unity among Nigerians.

Abdullahi said peace is all we need in Nigeria and all over the world, stressing that only God can reward Pastor Yohanna for the good intention of promoting peace in the country.