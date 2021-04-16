Buhari sorrowful over Niger school fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of over 20 children in a primary school fire in Niamey, Niger Republic.

In a message on Friday to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour, Buhari described the fire incident leading to the death of mostly three to five-year-olds as “heart-wrenching and extremely horrific.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured,” he added.