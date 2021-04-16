Aligs Pharmacy & Stores introduces online drugstore, consultation

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, may no longer have the need to be physically present at a pharmacy before they can get their drugs or consult a pharmacy or even see a doctor.

Aligs Pharmacy & Stores located in the highbrow Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja, is set to change the way we receive our medications.

There’s no gainsaying that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected how businesses function, regardless of the sector or region of the world. But the ability of some of these businesses to adapt has helped them to stand out.

Business owners in some of the hardest-hit countries are striving to ensure that their businesses do not only thrive, but meet customers’ needs amidst restrictive measures occasioned by COVID-19.

It is against this backdrop that Aligs Pharmacy and Stores has pivoted to fit new priorities amid the crisis.

The Managing Director of Aligs Pharmacy and Stores, Mrs. Ngozi James, has introduced technology to her business and is expanding the role of the pharmacy as a primary care provider by giving Abuja residents easy access to drugs through online shopping and online drug information services.

Aligs Pharmacy is availing customers the opportunity to shop for all sorts of medications and interact with medical consultants via its website at: https://AligsPharmacy.com

The reorganization became necessary as more and more people are searching for exclusivity. Also, some sick people tend to avoid visiting drugstores in order to limit their exposure to other sick people.

While maintaining its physical stores, Aligs Pharmacy, like many drugstores in advanced countries, seeks to take advantage of opportunities in e-Health.

On why Aligs Pharmacy is making the shift, Ngozi, a pharmacist, said: “I didn’t just want the idea of dispensing drugs to those who are ill but more like a community pharmacy where we reach out to each other; go beyond the regular pharmacy to patient relation to actually building a strong bond, follow up on people to find out if they have adverse reactions, find out if the drugs are actually working for them and change it if possible.

“We have a doctor who is on standby to consult for patients. We also have a clinic where people can rest till they are strong enough to talk to us. We have certified nurses and laboratory scientists on ground. So, we incorporate these things into our services, and we pride ourselves in having that all-encompassing community health outfit”.

On her part, the resident pharmacist of the drug store, Pham Karen Okereke, said with Aligs Pharmacy now digital, clients will not only chat with readily available experts in real-time, but the pharmacy’s website will also avail them the opportunity to get prescriptions online and get doorstep delivery anywhere in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Aligs Pharmacy and Stores is located at FLGM Plaza, No. 27, 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

It is registered with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria. The pharmacy is a subsidiary of Aligs Services Nigeria Limited registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).