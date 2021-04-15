Women vital to the struggle for Yoruba nation – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said that women are key players in actualizing the Yoruba nation.

Ooni said the agitation for self-determination would be successful with the support and involvement of women.

Speaking yesterday at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, while hosting some women under the aegis of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye the Ooni said: “Women are not timid, they are warriors. From the Holy Bible, we read how Deborah fought for her people and conquered.

“Moremi fought and delivered the people of Ancient Ife from the Igbomekun who were our deadly adversaries.

“Therefore, women are key to our struggle for self-determination and we must carry them along, going forward.

“Again, I want to say very expressly that If we fail to have the support of our women folks, we are going nowhere.

“Therefore, I welcome you to the source and I wish you well in your visit to other palaces in Yoruba Nation.”