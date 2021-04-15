Why I chose to return to Kano Pillars – Ahmed Musa

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has explained why he returned to his boyhood club, Kano Pillars after his contract ended with Saudi outfit, Al Nassr.

Musa in an interview with BBC Africa said he joined the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL because he would continue to do anything to improve the image of the Nigerian League globally.

“Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart, he said.

” It’s the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond, Musa said further.

The attacker joined Kano Pillars again on Tuesday. He signed an agreement with the club with a clause that allows him to leave when he finds a club in Europe.

Ahmed Musa has been without a club for over four months after his stint with Al Nasr.

He came close to sealing a deal with West Brom, but the move failed at the last minute in January.