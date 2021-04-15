Obasanjo praises Abiodun over OGWAMA

By Adejoke Adeleye

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for establishing the State Waste Management Authority OGWAMA.

Obasanjo gave the commendation when he played host to OGWAMA Management Team who are on a working visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL in Abeokuta.

He said Abiodun had shown his determination to bequeath a cleaner environment to the good people of Ogun State.

The former president, however, advised the governor and his administration to partner with various stakeholders in the waste management sector so that the state could reap its efforts at making the environment clean.

Such benefits, according to him, included recycling of waste which would generate energy for domestic and industrial use as well as compose manure for agricultural purposes.

He reiterated OOPL’s desire to partner with OGWAMA in these key areas.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Mr Ola Oresanya said Abiodun established OGWAMA as an enabler for employment generation and that so far over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs had been generated.

“The energy so generated will be used for immediate communities where the recycling plants are generated, thereby reducing over reliance on public utilities and move the nation towards industrial growth and sustainable development,” he said.

Aside from this, Oresanya said the state government was determined to make the state the cleanest in Nigeria and thanked the former president for extending hands of fellowship to the authority.

He, thereafter, decorated Chief Obasanjo as the Grand Patron of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority OGWAMA.