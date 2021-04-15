Nollywood actor Ekubo acquires Toyota Land Cruiser for birthday

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Alexx Ekubo, popular movie star and first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest has gifted himself a Toyota Land Cruiser for his 35th birthday.

IK Ogbonna, Ekubo’s close friend shared the news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

IK wrote “@alexxekubo Ikuku of the whole world, I know you would kill me for this, you don’t like to show off, but let me brag for you small. Congrats on your latest addition, your Garage don choke. I’m too proud of you bro. Pls congratulate him for me 👏🏾👏🏾,”

PM News reported how Alexx Ekubo gifted his mother a car to celebrate his chieftaincy conferment after he was named Ikuku in his village at Mbaise, Imo State.

Weeks after he gifted his mum a Toyota SUV, the actor was surprised with a Range Rover SUV by a friend as part of activities to celebrate the chieftaincy title.