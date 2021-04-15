Minister Sale Mamman apologises for nationwide power outage

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman has apologised to Nigerians over the recent power outage experienced across the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mamman said he regrets the situation and difficulty it has brought to Nigerians.

According to Mamman, the problem was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

Mamman said: “I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”

Mamman, however, assured that the ministry is working assiduously to rectify the technical problems affecting the plants as well as resolving the gas issues to the others.

He assured that the national grid will be restored to its previous historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity achieved early this year.