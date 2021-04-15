Matawalle reinstates D-G on Media Yusuf Idris, others

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the reinstatement of Yusuf Idris as his Director-General on Media.

This was announced in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration, Head of Service Office, Alhaji Yusuf Bakura, in Gusau on Wednesday.

The statement added that three other directors-general were reinstated including Lawal Hussein as DG in the Governor’s Office, Babangida Zurmi as DG-Press Affairs in the Deputy Governor’s Office and Zainab Nuhu as DG Protocol Matters at the Government House.

Similarly, approval was given by the governor on the appointments Aliyu Sani and Abdullahi Ahmad, as the Director-General in the governor’s office and deputy governor’s office, respectively.

Matawalle also approved the appointment of his Director-General of Protocol, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, as Permanent Secretary.

The statement said that the postings which were immediate also moved Bala Tsafe from the Ministry of Social and Community Development to Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as Permanent Secretary.

The governor had in February relieved all 46 special advisers and 46 directors-general of their appointments.