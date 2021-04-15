Lagos vigilante man Rasak shoots Yahaya dead

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A Lagos vigilante member, Lukman Rasak has shot one Musa Yahaya dead at Ijora area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Rasak, 30 was arrested by police operatives attached to Ijora Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, 13th April 2021 for shooting Yahaya, 28 dead.

He was arrested around 2.00pm on the said day.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday said Rasak shot Yahaya on his chest at Ijora area of Lagos.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to him, the police were alerted and raced to the place, arrested the suspect and recovered his gun with some cartridges.