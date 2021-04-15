Illbliss releases video documentary on Igbo apprenticeship system

Famous Nigerian rapper and hip hop recording artiste, Tobechukwu Ejiofor a.k.a IllBliss has released a video documentary on the Igbo apprenticeship system, ‘The Hero’s Walk’.

The rapper took to his official Twitter account @illblissgoretti on Thursday to share the video.

He wrote, “The Hero’ Walk by Hero Lager is a documentary on Igbo Apprenticeship System.”

He said the system had built wealth for many and economic growths for communities and model for entrepreneurship.

“This is the first time a story is told about Igbo apprenticeship and the documentary is chronicle the journey of the average Igbo man into entrepreneurship,” he tweeted.

Based on popular demand, you can Now watch the Full #iGBOApprenticeship documentary, – just click on the link – https://t.co/2EdPGwhMmb @HeroLager pic.twitter.com/7rdaVJPdhY — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) April 15, 2021

Ejiofor noted that over the years, the model of entrepreneurship training had formed an integral part of the culture and tradition of the Igbo people which had continued to inspire other regions.

The musician stressed that with the dedication to perpetuate the legacy of hand-on-training and mentoring had led to successful entrepreneurship in Igbo land.

The video starred a movie legend Nkem Owoh who described Igbo people as unique and hardworking people in terms of entrepreneurship.

It also featured top Igbo entrepreneurs as they discuss how the apprenticeship practice known as ‘Imu Afia’ contributed to the building of business empires.