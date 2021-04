Ifeanyi Ubah joins Anambra governorship race

By Kingsley Okoye/Abuja

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) has signified interest in the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship poll, the second time in seven years.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the 9th Senate, said this in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at Wednesday’s plenary.

He said his interest was hinged on revamping and consolidating the state’s credentials as the light of the nation.

“In view of the above, I am humbly soliciting for your well wishes, prayers and support which will go a long way in making this noble vision a reality,” he said.

Ubah, 49, ran for the post in 2014, as candidate of Labour Party, but lost to incumbent Willie Obiano.