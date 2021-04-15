Gunmen murder Nsukka pastor James Ugwu

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that pastor of Sabbath Church, James Ugwu was killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

He was killed at his home in Ebugwu, Ibagwa Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State

Ugwu’s wife Ogochukwu and Benjamin Uramah, a resident in the community were injured by the gunmen.

The spokesperson for the Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, revealed this in a statement.

He said the injured are now receiving medical attention at the Enugu State Teaching Hospital.

He said the command has begun a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and arrest the perpetrators.

Ndukwe also called on residents of the community to be calm and aid police investigation.

