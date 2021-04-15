Frapapa set to giveaway N1m to a lucky Nigerian: How to apply

Frapapa, an indigenous online gaming company is set to empower one Nigerian in its ‘Frapapa #1m1person Giveaway’.

The management made this announcement during a press briefing held to unveil Remi Safaru a.k.a Reminisce as its chief rap star

One winner is expected to be announced on IG live stream to be hosted by the Chief Frapster Reminisce on its official handle @frapapaofficial scheduled for Saturday 17th April 2021 at 7 pm

Recently, Frapapa officially introduced the multi-talented Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru AKA Reminisce as its celebrity brand ambassador.

Being the face of the brand, Reminisce will be tagged as the “Chief Frapstar” to his highly energized fans as he will represent the brand’s distinctive identity and what it stands for.

In his remarks, Charles Dungor, Chief Marketing Officer of Soloti Gaming Limited, said “the partnership between Reminisce and Frapapa is laudable as Reminisce embodies what Frapapa stands for; grassroot empowerment and his brand resonates with the different levels of our target audience.

“Reminisce is an avid punter, a sports lover and has over the last few year being a positive influence to Nigerian youths.

“As our Chief Frapstar, we will together drive the Frapapa brand to greater heights.”

Reminisce also expressed enthusiasm for being the Chief Frapstar and applauded the innovation of the brand.

He said “I’m a sports lover and a punter, so I understand what sports betting is all about. The user experience of the Frapapa platform will offer a wow effect to fellow punters as it is user-friendly. The interface, fast cash out, and odds are fantastic.

To participate in this giveaway, simply sign up on the platform at www.frapapa.com and follow the organization’s social media handles on how to qualify for the raffle draw.

Follow Frapapa across social media platforms for more updates and stand a chance to grab other amazing wins.

