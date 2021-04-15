Fayose: Makinde looks quiet but deadly

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The purported truce between former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and Governor Seyi Makinde has been thrown into the dustbin as Fayose on Wednesday attacked Makinde, saying he looked quiet outside but deadly.

Fayose spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The former governor was shown a video where some thugs were threatening to kill him at the just concluded PDP’s Southwest zonal congress in Osogbo, Osun State and was asked to comment what the development meant for the PDP.

Fayose said the people in the video were waiting for him to attend the congress and that they would kill him.

He identified the spokesman of the PDP thugs to be a transport union chairman from Oyo State, saying they were sponsored by Makinde to threaten him.

He said this was enough to show the world that if such characters were supporting Makinde, it showed the kind of people behind him.

“What this gentleman was saying at a time before they came to the venue, they said Fayose, we will kill you, we are waiting for you here, we are going to kill you.

“This is the chairman of the Road Transport Workers in Oyo State. These people came with governor Makinde’s convoy. Everybody knows, who is this man? Is he the road transport worker in Ekiti?

“This is enough to show the whole world, if Governor Makinde, a first time two-year-old governor, yet to be two-year-old governor is parading characters like these, it simply shows the kind of people behind him.

“This is shameful for our party, I take responsibility, in the 21st century, thuggery is shameful for our party. You remember I was in Ondo, these same people came to attack me and I told Governor Makinde, so I am glad the whole world is seeing this.

“Governor Makinde, he looks quiet but deadly. Parading these people to wait for me there, they are over a thousand and they were saying they would cut my neck if I dare come to the congress and that was why I made up my mind that I must attend that congress. Even if I die there, I die, so I attended the congress, by the time I got there, they fled.

“So, I don’t think that this is right for Nigeria, it is not right for our party and is condemnable. If anybody wants to do election and you parade 200 buses of thugs, it is sad.”