EFCC arrests Utomi, 26 other suspects for internet fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters, including Precious Utomi.

The suspects are: David Promise, Cyril Okodogbe, Taiwo Femi, Jasa Oghenerwede Frank, Adesokan Ibrahim, Femi Emmanuel Phillip, Jimoh Olayinka Alimi, Anene Dominic, Victor Damola, Israel Attah, Alonge Oluwadamilare, Muhammadu Sani Garba, Luis Fred and Adu Olaoluwa.

Others are: Precious Utomi, Oladosu Samuel, Andrew John, Olayiwola Ojo, Ekong Samuel Enobong, Oluwakemi Ezekiel, Okewole Segun, Olawale Adekunle, Ajibade Idris Adeniyi, Imeobong-Odion Promise, Karaole Lateef, Rowland Emmanuel and Nelson Lucky.

A statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC, said the suspects were arrested on April 9, 2021 in the Ayobo-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

He said this followed verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer- related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers and exotic cars.

He said they would soon be charged to court.