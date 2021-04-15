Edo 2020: Obaseki hails President Buhari

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support and personal commitment to making the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020” successful in every way.

Obaseki stated this on Wednesday in Benin in his speech at the closing ceremony of the NSF at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

He said the hosting of Edo 2020 has rekindled the nation’s spirit of unity and the peoples’ togetherness.

“The festival has rekindled the spirit of unity and togetherness as a people and nation, and we have seen the display of enviable sportsmanship that represents the true spirit of Nigeria.

“We (Edo) are all happy to have hosted the country, and we are very excited that in spite of the challenges we hosted a successful event.

“Dear athletes from all over Nigeria, you have shown how sports can bring people together even in a fragile world.

“You have shown how sports can build bridges, and as you go back to your states, I urge all of you not to forget the bond of oneness that you have formed on this ground.

“There is the need to sustain and propagate the spirit of togetherness. There is no denying the fact that you have been great ambassadors of your various states.

“I congratulate the winners of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, Team Delta for putting on up a strong showing to defend your status as champions.

“I also applaud Team Edo which came second in the competition for your determination and hard work.

“To the organisers of ’Edo 2020’, I say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of my heart. I congratulate you for introducing new standards to the Nigerian sports festival,” Obaseki said.

Delta, Edo and Bayelsa finished first, second and third respectively to dominate the medals table of the NSF.