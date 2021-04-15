Damasak retaken from Boko Haram by Nigerian troops [Videos]

By Sumaila Ogbaje/Abuja

Damasak, a border town in Mobbar LGA of Borno, which was attacked by Boko Haram on Tuesday, has been retaken by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, the Nigerian Army said.

It was the second attack in five days.

The insurgents also attacked the town at the weekend, destroying facilities owned by global aid organisations. Four people were killed then.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disputed the latest report that the insurgents are occupying the town.

Although he acknowledged that Boko Haram attacked the border town, he said the terrorists were repelled.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area”. He then uploaded three videos to show that the town is at ease.

[Watch the videos:



“The Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. S.S. Tilawan was driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation, following the attack by the terrorists,” he said.

The director said that the terrorists sneaked in from the northern flank in active collaboration with some local informants.

Yerima said the reports that the terrorists had overrun and were in control of Damasak town were blatant misinformation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assure residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town,” he stated.

Reports on Wednesday said the terrorists attacked the town, killing between eight and ten civilians. Many were reportedly injured.

Hundreds of residents fled to Niger Republic.