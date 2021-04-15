Comedian Alibaba, wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Veteran Nigerian comedian Alibaba and his beautiful wife, Mary are today April 15, 2021, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

The unofficial ‘Godfather’ of comedy in Nigeria took to his Instagram page to share some throwback photos of them in a bid to celebrate their years of love wrote: “15 years of 25 years… thats how @mary.akpobome reminded me of today.

Happy Anniversary to us.”

Alibaba born Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome is a professional standup comedian with over 30 years of experience.

He has received to his credit several awards and recognitions for his outstanding performance, like the induction into the “Johnny Walker Striding Man” society in 2009.

He was the first Nigerian comedian who rang the end of the year closing bell at the Nigeria Stock Exchange in 2012 and featured on the CNN African voices program in 2015.

In 1993, he registered his company ‘Alibaba Hicuppuray 3rd’ to enhance the perception of comedians as a profession and a respected way of life.

In 1998, he hired billboards on strategic Lagos streets with the message that became known as “Being Funny is Serious Business”.

Alibaba has mentored and encouraged several comedians in the country, ensuring that standards are maintained and professionalism encouraged.

He professionalized his skills and carved a niche as an innovator and comedian for corporate and non-corporate events and by serving as a Master of Ceremony at many events.