Buhari mourns renowned music producer, Chris Ajilo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the entertainment industry, over the passing of renowned music producer, Pa Chris Ajilo.

Buhari also condoled with musicians and producers, over the passing of the renowned music instrumentalist and instructor.

Ajilo was the band leader of the National Orchestra for Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president commiserated with family, friends and professional colleagues of the highly celebrated artiste.

Buhari noted that Ajilo’s talent completely altered the music industry in Nigeria, giving it more depth, meaning and appeal, as he inspired a genre that was accepted across class, age and creed.

According to him, the legacies of discipline, focus and professionalism that Ajilo brought into the industry, after studying music for many years in England, will be remembered by generations.

Buhari prayed that, as remains of the multi-talented instrumentalist go to rest on April 16, the music teacher would find eternal rest with God.

He also expressed optimism that the many musicians and producers he mentored would carry on with his vision.