Buhari: I have not forgotten Chibok schoolgirls

By Ismaila Chafe

The Buhari Presidency has reassured parents and concerned citizens that the missing Chibok schoolgirls remain constantly on the minds of government, just as they are always on the minds of their parents.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, gave the reassurance in a statement to mark the 7th anniversary of the abduction of the girls.

Boko Haram gunmen abducted 276 of the girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno on 14 April, 2014.

The abduction occurred during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan.

As of today, 100 of the girls are still missing.

And there had been several large scale abductions of students in northern Nigeria since then, under Buhari’s watch.

But Shehu gave assurances that the ”release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

”No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course”.

According to the presidential aide, the recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and can happen anytime soon.

Shehu asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostag