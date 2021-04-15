Boko Haram occupies Damasak, residents flee to Niger

By Abankula

Boko Haram gunmen are now occupying the Borno town of Damasak, two days after

they staged a second attack in five days.

In the first attack on 10 April, the insurgents killed two soldiers and two civilians, while also destroying the facilities of global aid agencies.

They merely retreated and returned on Tuesday to the border town, to inflict more havoc.

They stormed the town at about 5pm, shooting sporadically and also armed with anti-aircraft guns mounted on vehicles.

Three soldiers speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the attack.

According to Reuters, the insurgents killed at least ten people and caused hundreds to flee to neighbouring Niger, just some five kilometres away.

“Boko Haram men are still at Damasak”, said local government official Bukar Mustapha.

“Ten residents were killed in attacks on Tuesday. Our people have fled to villages in Niger while some are trapped in the bush,” he said.

Resident Mustapha Gashigar said eight people had been buried but other bodies had not been recovered, and 17 were seriously injured.

He said hundreds of people had fled Damasak.

Boko Haram and and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have not claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

However, ISWAP claimed responsibility for the 10 April strike.