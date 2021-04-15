Artiste manager, Raphael Vargas speaks on life lessons

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Serial entrepreneur and artist manager, Raphael Vargas has revealed what carried him through continual difficulties and deceptions in the eight years of building a life for himself.

According to the 29-year-old businessman learning how to take lessons from failure and frauds sets him apart from his peers, who were often out partying in his busy neighbourhood.

At the age of 20, he was working to support his mother and trying to get into the music industry.

One day he encountered an Artist manager, who bragged about his success and promised to teach Vargas everything that he knew in exchange for $3,000 upfront. Instead of delivering on that promise, the stranger took the money and left. While this was a crushing financial blow, Raphael decided he would get his money’s worth one way or another. He gave up on his career as an aspiring musician after doing research online and seeing how much money he could make by managing artists instead.

He sold everything of value that he owned, including his prized Spizzikes Jordans and musical equipment. After that, all of his time and money went into learning how to succeed in the entertainment industry. He read books, listened to free online conferences and podcasts, and contacted successful people for potential mentorship.

He did everything he could to learn the trade, relying on Google until he found a mentor. His persistence finally paid off after 9 months of research and cold-calling. The first year he landed only two deals, with the first resulting from countless hours of cold-calling. Many people would have seen it as difficulty and failure, but to Vargas, it was enough to prove that he had been right to shift his focus. By his third year, he had generated 1.5 million dollars and knew that he needed a team.

He used his success to start his company “Artist’s Empire”, where he not only worked as an Artist Manager but taught others how to be successful doing the same. Despite his overwhelming success as an Artist Manager and being able to retire his entire family off of his passive income, Vargas remained flexible in his pursuits and saw that the time to change careers was nearing. When Covid began spreading on the other side of the planet, Vargas decided to heed the warnings of a mutual friend who predicted that it would reach the United States and severely hamper the entertainment industry.

So Vargas shifted his focus to eCommerce, providing the same mentorship services for an online audience in “Real Ecom”. His new business model? Teaching individuals how to generate passive income through Amazon Automated Stores. With this new company, Vargas takes the accounting work out of running an online store and makes sure that his clients are successful. “We manage the entire store. They don’t have to do anything.”

His company has found incredible success being awarded position #281 from Inc. 5000 for 2019. Vargas credits his success to listening to God, not forgetting his roots and treating his company with the same values he determined in his early years.

To be transparent with people, to be aware of the value of every individual, even those who are often overlooked, and to not allow failure to stop him from pursuing the path he set out for himself. “The fact that I know my family could have used a little extra help and knowing that that was [now] me.” Want to learn more about the opportunities Real Ecom provides?