Arsenal captain Aubameyang hospitalised

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not face Sparta Prague in today’s crucial Europa League second leg in the Czech Republic.

The 31-year-old forward is currently in hospital, where he claimed he is treating malaria.

Aubameyang revealed that he caught malaria while on Gabon duty last month.

The Gunners forward even claimed he’d been feeling under the weather for a ‘couple of weeks’.

And on Thursday, less than an hour before his side’s monster European game, Aubameyang took to Instagram to thank his doctors.

The Arsenal skipper wrote: “Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls.

“Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

“I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day.

“Thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple of weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!