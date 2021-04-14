U.S. First Lady Jill Biden undergoes medical procedure

Agency Report

U.S. First Lady Dr Jill Biden had a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and returned to the White House.

President Joe Biden accompanied his 69 year-old wife to an outpatient centre near the campus of George Washington University.

The Bidens returned to the White House after two hours. Jill Biden was seen exiting the motorcade with her husband.

“The first lady tolerated the procedure well,” communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement, and planned to resume her regular schedule.

No further details were immediately released about the condition of the 69-year-old first lady or the procedure.

The first lady has no public events scheduled Wednesday. She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

In May 2018, then-First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.