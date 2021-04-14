PR juggernaut Soltesh Iyere receives ECOWAS honour

The Leadership of West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council has named Media expert and celebrity PR, Solomon Iyere popularly known as Soltesh Iyere as the ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador with National Youth Council of Nigerian Leadership Award Of Excellence In Leadership.

Iyere was honoured on the 7th Of April 2021, with an award presented by H.E Ambassador Ologun Seun Williams (ECOWAS YOUTH COUNCIL PRESIDENT/CHAIRPERSON).

In his words, H.E Ambassador Ologun Seun Williams said the Youth Council created this Leadership award to Honour youths that have distinguished themselves in their various capacity and professions in West Africa.

Furthermore, He said the Council deems it fit to bestow this honor As EYC Ambassador with National Youth Council of Nigeria, Leadership Award Of Excellence based on his representation at all levels for young people and the courage to take up political leadership and also providing leadership for the younger generation.

He also acknowledges his great effort in entrepreneurship and service to humanity, in later mentioned few West Africa Youths that have been encouraged with this honor the likes of Linda Ikeji and Seyi Tinubu.

Iyere in his appreciation remarks thank God almighty and the Leadership of ECOWAS Youth Council for seeing to be worthy of this prestigious honor.

Furthermore, AMB Soltesh Iyere said he has been a Crusader for social justice and change, service to humanity, and a strong Advocate for Paradigm Shift, thus taking his generation from shackles of obscurity to limelight without fear or favor.

Moreover, he said the honor is a morale booster for him and encouragement to do more, he later promised WEST AFRICA (ECOWAS) YOUTH COUNCIL to be a worthy Ambassador at all levels both local and International.

AMBASSADOR Solomon Iyere is also the Founder of the celebrity PR brand, the media 360 Company Ltd.