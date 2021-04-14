Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting, honours Mahmud Tukur

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council is underway.

The meeting taking place State House, today, was presided over by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo – as President Muhammadu Buhari is still in London undergoing a routine medical check-up.

At the beginning of the meeting, Osinbajo led members to observe a minute silence in honour of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Late Mahmud Tukur.

Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Tukur died Friday in Abuja at 82.

Tukur served as Minister during the military government of Major-General Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal, who announced his passage to cabinet members, recalled his various services to the country.

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

The Ministers in physical attendance include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of the Council joined the meeting virtually.