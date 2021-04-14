Nosa Okoro arraigned for fuel theft in Edo

The police on Wednesday arraigned one Nosa Okoro, 34, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin for allegedly stealing 1,950 litres of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Charity Asemota, said the defendant was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

According to Asemota, the defendant on March 8, at No 12, Benin-Agbor Road, Ikpoba Hill Benin and within Oregbeni Magisterial District, stole 1,950 litres of fuel.

He further told the court that the product, valued at N368,000, belonged to one David Ikuoria.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

If found guilty, the defendant risks a seven-year jail term.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.

His Counsel, Mrs Esther Uwaifor, applied for his bail, assuring the court that he would not jump bail.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with one surety.

He said the surety must be a responsible person and should depose to an affidavit of means.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

He directed the court registrar to verify the information supplied about the surety’s residence.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case to May 11 for further hearing.