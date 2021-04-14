Nigeria can host African Games with Benin facilities: Dalung

Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said Nigeria can host the African Games with the current facilities in Benin.

The immediate-past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, who said this on the sidelines of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin on Wednesday, said he was proud of the Edo state government in providing the facilities.

“First of all, I commend Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for delivering on his promise of a successful festival, while I challenge other states to provide the same facilities for their people.

“Second, I am very proud of what I see here in Edo. The facilities here can be used to host any international event.

“With the way I see this infrastructure, I am tempted to think that we no more have challenges of bidding for any international competition.

“We can successfully host the African Games in Nigeria with an infrastructure like this.

“I want to challenge other state governments to follow suit and put up good facilities, an infrastructure like these at least in every state capital,” he said.

Dalung disclosed that he was in Benin on the personal invitation of Gov. Obaseki to witness the closing ceremony of the festival.

The 20th NSF, which began on April 2, ends on Wednesday.