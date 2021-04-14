Madrid dump Liverpool out of Champions League, face Chelsea next

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool’s hope of reaching Champions League Semi-final has been dashed after playing goalless with Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

Madrid went through to the semi-final on 3-1 aggregate, the same margin they had in the first leg.

Liverpool needed to score at least two goals without conceding any to go through, but they could not score any goal at home as Madrid held on to reach the semi-final for the 30th time.

On four minutes, Mohamed Salah had time and space inside the box after picking up a neat pass, but his low shot towards the middle of the goal was comfortably saved by Thibaut Courtois.

On 11 minutes, James Milner produced a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the top right corner was blocked by Courtois, who pulled off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net.

Roberto Firmino, on 46 minutes beat the defender inside the box and lashed a shot towards the right side of the goal, but Courtois made a brilliant reflex save to deny him.

Junior Vinicius came close to scoring for Madrid on 66 minutes, but should have done much better. His poor attempt from close range ended up in the gloves of Alisson.

On 81 minutes, Karim Benzema met a cross inside the box and headed it goal-ward. Unfortunately for him, he sent the ball narrowly over the crossbar.

Madrid will now play Chelsea in the semi-final of the competition, for a place in the Istanbul final.