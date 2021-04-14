Klopp: Liverpool’s comeback against Real Madrid difficult

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp said a comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League is difficult.

The Reds trail the Spanish giants 3-1 ahead of the return leg at Anfield.

There has been a lot of comparison with the Reds dramatic win against Barcelona two years ago when they overturned a three-goal deficit to win 4-3.

Jurgen Klopp during his pre-match press conference said it looks like they are already out.

“When you’re 3-1 down, it looks like you’re already out,” Klopp said. “That means you have not a lot to lose. We will give it a try.

“You don’t get a comeback because you had a comeback in the past. You only have a chance if you play really good football in the present.

“The best situation would be not to put yourself in a situation where you need a comeback.

The German tactician also said his side will look to stop the supply to the in-form 20-year-old attacker, Vinicius Junior.

When asked if he was surprised by the performance of the young lad, he said “I was impressed, not surprised.

‘He’s obviously an outstanding talent. Everybody knew it before Real Madrid signed him but since then he became obviously even better. And that’s cool.

“Special plans? Yeah, that’s, unfortunately, the case.

“You saw one goal I think we could have defended. The other goal, as I’ve said, was just a great, great long ball and then a great first touch and great finish.

“So yeah, we will try to avoid [allowing] the passes in his direction which is a big task actually! But impressed yes, surprised not.”