Group sensitizes Edo youths on drug abuse prevention

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World, in collaboration with Gift A Child Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Wednesday held a drug abuse prevention campaign for youths in Edo.

The Founder of Gift A Child Initiative, Miss Deborah Ajayi-Eseni said the programme had become imperative in view of the rising cases of drug abuse-related ailments and deaths in the state.

According to her, sensitising them to these harmful drugs and how it can be dangerous to their health will go a long way in saving their lives.

“The youths need to be given lessons about drugs and drugs abuse prevention with the belief that education, awareness campaigns about drugs can change their behaviour.

“The best solution is to reach out to young people with effective, fact-based drug education to prevent them from taking drugs,” Ajayi-Eseni said.

She also called on policymakers and school administrators to include school-based drug prevention programmes in their academic activities in order to achieve a drug-free nation.

According to her, the severity of the drug problem has a devastating impact on the youths as it can destroy their lives.

The youths were drawn from various schools in Benin.