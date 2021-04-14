FRSC promotes 36 officers [Full list]

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the promotion of 36 officers, including an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), who became Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

Nine Corps Commanders (CC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM).

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, added that 26 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) were also promoted to the rank of Corps Commander (CC).

Kazeem said the approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission on 12 April, 2021 which ratified the resolution of the Establishment Committee.

He disclosed that the promotions took effect from 12 April, 2021.

“ACM Victor Nwokolo becomes DCM, to represent the South Eastern Zone, following the retirement of DCM Kenneth Nwaegbe.

“Three other ACMs, who were also promoted with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect are ACM Kehinde Adeleye in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the national headquarters,

“ACM Godwin O. Ogagaoghene, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Benin Zonal Command, as well as ACM Edward A. Zamber, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Yola Zonal Command, ” he said.

Kazeem also gave the names of the nine CC promoted to ACM as CC Kumapayi Ayodele who currently is the Sector Commander in Anambra, CC Wobin Gora, Sector Commander FCT and CC Chidi Nkwonta, Sector Commander, Bayelsa.

“CC Adetunji Adegoke, the Deputy Corps Secretary at the National Headquarters, Abuja, and CC Godwin Omiko, Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College, Enugu.

“Others are the Head, Policy Advisory Unit in the Office of the Corps Marshal, CC Emmanuel Nnanna Obot, CC Yerima Musa Ramalan in the Department of Policy, Research and Statistics at the national headquarters.

“CC Rindon Kunven in charge of the Corps Safety Engineering Office, CC Sunday Iyamah, in charge of the Corps Budget Office at the national headquarters, ” he said.

Kazeem said that six other CCs were also promoted to ACM with the mandate to hand over to the most senior officers in their department/command and proceed on their statutory three months terminal leave with effect from 12 April, 2021.

“The six officers are CC K.C. Alao, CC K.O. Akinusoye, CC O.A. Daniel, CC A.A. Hammed, CC S.O. Aborchi, and CC S.O. Oke.

“The newly promoted CC are DCC JO Asaolu of the Corps Budget Office and DCC Ann Odeleye in charge of National Road Safety Advisory Council, DCC Lasun Bamigbayan, in charge of Quality Management System at the national headquarters and DCC P.I. Ugwu of FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State.

“Others are the Head, FRSC Signage, Gwagwalada, DCC Dapel, DCC U.A. Ibrahim, DCC A.M. Hassan, DCC P.C. Okoyeocha and 18 others, ” he said.

The Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, expressed delight at the transparency and objectivity that characterized the whole process.

Bello urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise was part of the commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which was in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the corps.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank called for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not promoted to keep faith alive and hope for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

He promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel and urged them to put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the goals of the corps.