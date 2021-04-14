Friends, fans mourn Kaduna actress Rachel Bakam

Friends, relations mourn Kaduna-born actress and TV presenter, Rachel Bakam, who died Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 38.

Popularly called Rachel the Piper, she died at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday after a brief illness.

News of her death has shocked thousands of followers on social media, who have now flooded her Facebook page to mourn her loss.

Dinatu Zamani wrote: Rest in Peace Rachel Bakam.

Olubunmi Ayeni-Ejike said: “My dear, I can’t comprehend the news of ur transition, God knows the best, we loved u but God loves u more, RIP my dear friend, till resurrection morning”.

Daniel Paul said: “So sad to hear about news of transition to glory of my sister on the social media it came to me with rude shock.”

Before her death, Rachel was not only an actress and TV presenter, she was also an anti-human trafficking ambassador.

She was the CEO and Managing Director of Rayzeds Media Ltd, Founder & President of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation (NWWF).

The actress was also a media consultant for African Fashion Reception Paris.

Rachel went to Kaduna Capital School for her secondary education, before studying English and Performing Arts at Ahmadu Bello University.

She then later studied Digital Filmmaking at New York Film Academy.