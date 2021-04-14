FG, Ogun partner on borehole projects for rural communities

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, have provided boreholes in 13 communities across nine Local Government Areas.

This is part of the efforts to make potable water available to people in rural communities, towards curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communities include Agedere, Aleke Okesopen, Ifo market, Abule Otun, Camp, Ilupeju Isokan Emere Titun, Omitutu Makun Sagamu, Mechanic village Ajebo road, Idi Scale Atikori, among others.

Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun, while speaking at the handing over of the projects, on the sideline of a day training workshop for self-selected Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASHCOM) members, said access to safe water would enhance proper sanitation.

Oludotun added that the gesture would serve as a key intervention in achieving the response plan to curb the pandemic, saying the provision of the boreholes is in consonance with other palliative measures being put in place by the State government.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Water Supply Department, FMWR, Engr. Isa Ademoroti noted that access to clean and potable water would enable the country overcome the COVID-19 pandemic by 75 per cent, assuring that the Federal Government would not relent in its effort to provide needed support to States in the battle against the virus.

In his remarks, the State Programme Manager, Rural Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN), Mr. Sola Ogunbo hinted that the State government is constructing another 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ipokia Local Government Area, in the realisation of the Federal Government’s efforts at attaining the SDGs goal six.

Ogunbo advised the WASHCOM members to take ownership of the project, noting that the maintenance and management of the boreholes remain their responsibilities.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Mr. Moshood Mosan and Princess Bandele Adeniji, appreciated the government for the project, pledging that they would make good use of it.