Ex-Oyo, Ondo Military Administrator Usman dies in Plateau

A former Military Administrator of Oyo and Ondo States, Colonel Ahmed Usman, has passed away.

He was reported to have died around 3.00 am on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

His remains were being moved to his village, Okura-Lafia, Kogi State for burial according to Muslim rites.

Late Ahmed Usman was born in 1951.

After joining the army, postings included Second in Command, 192 Battalion, Abak and 141 Battalion, Kano (1983–1985), United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon(1985–1986) and Battalion Commander G Amphibious, Elele Port Hartcourt (1990–1991).

Usman was appointed governor of Ondo State in September 1994.

While governor of Ondo State, Usman installed Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi as the Attah of Ayede Ekiti.

Late Col. Ahmed Usman as a military Governor of Oyo state

In August 1996, Usman was deployed to Oyo state at a time of growing discontent about the military regime headed by Sani Abacha.

On 12 May 1997, a bomb explosion in the state capital of Ibadan injured two soldiers and a policeman.

Usman said the perpetrators were cowards. Two people were killed and about 20 wounded at the Salami Sports Stadium, Ibadan in April 1998, when supporters of the United Action for Democracy (UAD) disrupted a pro-Abacha rally that had earlier been addressed by Colonel Usman.