Ericsson to open automation hub in Nigeria

Ericsson, a multinational telecommunications company, has announced plans to create an automation hub in Nigeria.

This the company said is aimed to support operators for improved consumer experience.

Ericsson who made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday said the centre would be a forum for showcasing recent innovations and developments, testing end to end-use cases and a means to invest on local competence.

Lucky La Riccia, Vice President and Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “As industry 4.0 accelerates in Africa, automation in operations is proven to boost customer experiences.

La Riccia said Ericsson would continue to support the telecom industry players in setting Africa in motion.

He said that with the Ericsson Automation Hub in Nigeria, they would focus on partners in Africa as they aim to leverage on digital transformation to turn complexities to opportunities and value to consumers

La Riccia said the automation hub is an open innovation platform, inspired by lean startup methodology in which Ericsson team works in close dialogue with customers, users and partners.

According to La Riccia, the hub will help showcase and reach the high potential that network automation allows in configuration, provisioning, assurance and orchestration of network services.

“This will enable service providers to gain the ability in their environments to govern, manage and orchestrate hybrid networks holistically and in real-time and as a result, offer an enhanced consumer experience.

The fields to be covered include: 5G, Internet of Things use cases, network slicing and orchestration, automated acceptance tests demonstration and enhancements, as well as complex charging scenarios for 5G and 4G networks.