Tinubu: urges Muslims, non-Muslims to seek peace

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has urged Muslim faithful and non-Muslims alike to always seek peace and harmony in the nation.

Tinubu stated this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos.

He urged all Muslim brothers and sisters to be guided by the spirit in their interactions with fellow Muslims.

Tinubu noted that it was equally important for them to make peace in their relationship with neighbours and Nigerians of other faiths as well.

He noted that in this holy month of Ramadan, adult Muslims were enjoined to abstain from food and drinks and other worldly things from dawn to sunset.

“This spirit of sacrifice, discipline and perseverance symbolised by denying the body of food and drinks must engender the spirit of humility, mercy and kindness in us individually and as a true community of faith.

“Through this self-control and perseverance, we are moved to beneficial introspection, self-discovery and self-development.

“We must do so not only for the holy month of Ramadan but every day of our lives,” Tinubu said

He said that Nigeria faces many challenges, but none of these issues could defeat Muslims as long as they remain true to the tenets of their faith by extending the hand of brotherhood and goodness to those around them.

Tinubu said that Muslims would grow in strength through unity and compassion, not through division and recrimination, adding that the call and spirit of the holy month were much needed now.

“May we all join as brothers in pursuit of peace and harmony for all Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“May Almighty Allah continues to guide us with his munificent hand and open our hearts and minds that we may have the ability to fast, worship and reap the spiritual benefits of this holy month,” he said.