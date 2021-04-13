Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who was already out of this week’s Champions League meeting with Liverpool because of a calf injury, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our player Sergio Ramos tested positive in the last Covid-19 test he performed,” Real Madrid said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Ramos is the second case of coronavirus detected in the Real Madrid squad in a week – French defender Raphael Varane tested positive last Tuesday.

Ramos injured his left calf while with Spain during the international window but he has been a vocal presence on the sidelines since.

The positive test means he has to stay away from his teammates until he tests negative.

The 35-year-old defender is going through one of the most difficult seasons of his career — he underwent knee surgery in February and, after returning in mid-March, missed the Liga game against Celta Vigo on March 20 because of a shin injury.

AFP/NAN