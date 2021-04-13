Saraki congratulates Arapaja, PDP new S/West Zonal Chairman

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, congratulated Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja on his emergence as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zonal Chairman.

Arapaja emerged winner of the election by edging out Dr Eddy Olafeso with a total of 343 votes against his opponent’s 330 votes.

In reaction to this development on Twitter, Saraki wished PDP, the ambassador and all the new zonal executives, all the best.

His tweet read, “I congratulate the leaders and stakeholders of our great party for the successful conclusion of the PDP South-West Zonal Congresses yesterday.

“I also congratulate Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, who was returned as the South-West Zonal Chairman of the @OfficialPDPNig, and all the new zonal executives of our party in the region.

“As you all prepare to embark on your respective assignments in the zonal EXCO, I wish you all the best. It is my hope that you will all continue to work towards the ongoing reformation and repositioning of our great party.”