Ramadan: Muslims called to pray for Nigeria, leaders

Alhaji Kamaldeen Adeyemi-Bagudu, Chief Imam of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday urged Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria and its leaders during Ramadan.

Adeyemi-Bagudu gave the advice on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

He said that the prayers of the faithful could help to change a lot of things in the country and more dividends of democracy could be enjoyed by the masses.

The cleric said that Nigerian leaders were doing their best, but several factors were hampering the result of their efforts stressing that “they need more prayers to succeed.”

“Our leaders need a lot of prayers for them to succeed in their efforts to make life more meaningful for the masses and for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I urge all Muslim faithful to use this Ramadan to pray fervently for our leaders and the country at large for the country to be better for all,” Adeyemi-Bagudu said.

The cleric, however, urged all Muslim faithful to observe the Ramadan as an injunction by Almighty Allah and also shun all acts capable of leading to sins during and after the Ramadan fast.

Tshe Ramadan fast began on Tuesday across the country.