PSG dump Bayern Munich out of Champions League

Paris Saint-German(PSG) have avenged last year’s Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich by knocking them out of the competition on Tuesday.

PSG were beaten 1-0 on the night but went through because they won the first leg by 3 goals to 2. The tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of an enthralling game, but it was Mauricio Pochettino’s men who celebrated.

PSG were unlucky not to extend their advantage in a cracking opening 45 minutes in Paris.

Neymar hit the crossbar and then the post in a matter of minutes before the visitors levelled the tie on aggregate through former Stoke forward Choupo-Moting.

PSG keeper Keylor Navas could only parry a David Alaba shot and Choupo-Moting got above Presnel Kimpembe to head into the net from two yards out.

Bayern pushed hard for another goal that would have sent them through.

But they never really tested Navas as PSG defended heroically in a pulsating second period.

PSG will face Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final.