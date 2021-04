Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging greeting in the Covid-19 way with a Masquerade at the 2021 Owu Masquerade Festival opening day at the palace of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, at Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta, yesterday. Pic Kehinde Akinyemi, SA Media." width="533" height="498" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Obj-1.jpg?w=533&ssl=1 533w, https://i0.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Obj-1.jpg?resize=360%2C336&ssl=1 360w, https://i0.wp.com/www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Obj-1.jpg?resize=450%2C420&ssl=1 450w" sizes="(max-width: 533px) 100vw, 533px" data-recalc-dims="1" />

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday exchanged elbow greeting with a masquerade.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the palace of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, at Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State.