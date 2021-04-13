Odunlade Adekola, Adedimeji Lateef, others hail Afeez Owo

Afeez Abiodun, a Nollywood actor and producer popularly known as Afeez Owo, earned the encomiums and well wishes of his colleagues as he clocked a new age today.

Nollywood stars which include Odunlade Adekola, Adedimeji Lateef, Sanyeri, Jumoke Otedola were among the stars who felicitated with him.

Adedimeji Lateef said: Happy birthday sir @officialafeezowo May Allah be pleased with you.

Mustaphasholagbade: “I Celebrate you popsy @officialafeezowo may the rest of your life be the best. May Allah continue to be pleased with you and your family. You are a father that spreads love. I appreciated you more for the day you and I cried together in your car all in the name of love. You talked sense to my head, you let me realize things that I know my self but I ignored due to the way people treated me. But you said why not be doing your own good and leave the rest to God chai this got me teary more & at the same time Sad, feel like how could some people be wicked like this. You make a lot of things as an Example including yourself and you started crying too. Not because we are sad But a of tears of joy. You said Mustapha Walai I love you this breaks me again that truly you did because your tears say a lot about true love. Thank you for being true and I love you more. If someone gives me 1 love I give back 10, I will drop my pen here. God will never shame you, you will never be disgraced, the Grace and the light of God will always speak in your life and your family. Live long and keep winning, I love you popsy.

Ijebuu: Happy Birthday Ore mii(my friend) @officialafeezowo God Almighty Allah Bless your Age

Sanyeri: Happy birthday to you my friend @officialafeezowo wish you long life in good wealth and sound health

Odunlade Adekola: Happy birthday to my friend, my brother, wonderful colleague @officialafeezowo GOD WILL BLESS YOUR NEW AGE IN JESUS NAME

Jumoke Otedola a.k.a. Mrs Gagantua: “Happy birthday to you sir @officialafeezowo

May God answer all you secret prayers & heart desires. No need for epistle, I love you big bro.”

Bimbo Afolayan: “Happy birthday popsy long life and prosperity sir @officialafeezowo You are a very nice and blessed person! May Almighty Allah in his infinite mercies continue to guide and protect you sir amen.”

Damola Olatunji: “Happy birthday… High Chief Afeez abiodun “owo” the BAA IHUNSO OLOFI OF ISEYIN LAND. Llnp egbon @officialafeezowo.”

Aisha Lawal: “Happy birthday popsyyyyy @officialafeezowo Eeeyan pataki lawujo, God bless you abundantly on your birthday sir, May Almighty Allah continue to ease your affairs and make you happy always 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Amin, Have a fab day sir.”

Antar Laniyan: “Happy Birthday To You My Adorable BROTHER Afeez Abiodun…. May Almighty GOD Grant You Many More Years In Good Health And Abundant Wealth… Ameeeen… My Only SÉRÍKÍ OLOPOLO….. @officialafeezowo.”